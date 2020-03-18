Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urge 'empathy and kindness'

Royal couple posted statement to Instagram on Wednesday

Associated Press
For the first time since their departure from the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear together in London to conclude official engagements. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo with more. video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to London

For the first time since their departure from the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear together in London to conclude official engagements. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo with more.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are urging people to show “empathy and kindness” in the face of the pandemic.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a statement

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on March 7, 2020, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)

“This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally,” they said.

“How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”

Harry and Meghan told followers they'll be sharing trustful news and informing the public of safe and healthy practices.

Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.

