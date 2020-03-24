Coronavirus sends pot sales soaring as more Americans stay home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Legal marijuana sales have surged as Americans self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As more Americans stay home, legal cannabis sales have increased in several states including Colorado, Oregon, California, Washington and Nevada, according to data from cannabis analytics company Headset.

A number of cities like New York, San Francisco and Palm Springs, California, are labeling dispensaries “essential” businesses that can stay open during virus lockdowns, with limitations in some cases.

As a result, legal marijuana sales rose 56 percent in California on Monday, a day before San Francisco officials issued a shelter-in-place order citywide, Headset data shows. And Los Angeles also dubbed cannabis storefronts as “essential” in providing “services that are recognized to be critical to health.”

Marijuana sales in Oregon, meanwhile, surged 75 percent higher compared to a typical Monday, according to the report. And Washington cannabis sales climbed 33 percent on Sunday, compared to the prior week.

A number of consumers in California are seeking out at-home marijuana delivery services. Online delivery business Eaze reported that first-time orders for marijuana delivery increased more than 50 percent on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

