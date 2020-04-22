Los Angeles announces meal initiative for needy communities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With production in the entertainment industry on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic, at-risk communities in Los Angeles are getting a helping hand from FOX Corporation workers who have been redeployed to prepare more than 2,000 meals a day for people with disabilities.

"Thanks to what was then out-of-work folks that used to provide meals to hard-working blue-collar workers in the film and television industry, we're putting them back to work ... and delivering 2,000 meals, five days a week, for the next month," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference.

More than 1 million people with disabilities live in Los Angeles County, 26 percent of whom live in poverty, Garcetti said. Los Angeles accounts for about half of California's COVID-19 cases, with more than 15,000 cases in the county alone.

"While this pandemic has strained all of us, our neighbors with disabilities are among the most vulnerable," Garcetti said.

With most of the cafeterias and food outlets on the FOX Studio Lot closed during the pandemic, this initiative also provides important and continued work to the food service employees helping to prepare and package the meals.

Meals prepped by nearly three dozen food service workers on the FOX Studio Lot will go to hubs at public library branches, where drivers will take them directly to people in need.

The charitable project is also keeping staffers in the costume department retained as they make masks for their colleagues behind the meal rollout.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business.