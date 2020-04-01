Coronavirus leads to booze boom as Americans stay home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Quarantine time has turned into cocktail time for a lot of Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

While time spent streaming programs is on the rise, so is alcohol consumption, according to the New York Post.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Nielson data, US sales of alcoholic beverages have risen 55 percent in the week ending March 21.

Topping the list are gin, tequila and premixed cocktails. Spirits sales have jumpedi 75 percent compared to a year ago.

Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.

CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE SENDS ONLINE ALCOHOL DELIVERY SALES SURGING

While stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies are considered essential serices, In New York, liquor stores have the same designation.

And while people have been ordered to stay at home, national online sales were up 243 percent, topping the brick-and-mortar locations.

Happy Hours have gone online as consumers are using services such as Zoom, Facebook and FaceTime to congregate and imbibe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The World Health Organization calls the drinking that is taking place as an unhelpful coping strategy during the lockdown.