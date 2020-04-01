Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus leads to booze boom as Americans stay home

Topping the list are gin, tequila and premixed cocktails

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Quarantine time has turned into cocktail time for a lot of Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

While time spent streaming programs is on the rise, so is alcohol consumption, according to the New York Post.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Nielson data, US sales of alcoholic beverages have risen 55 percent in the week ending March 21.

Topping the list are gin, tequila and premixed cocktails. Spirits sales have jumpedi 75 percent compared to a year ago.

Wine sales are up 66 percent, and beer sales have risen 42 percent.

CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE SENDS ONLINE ALCOHOL DELIVERY SALES SURGING

While stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies are considered essential serices, In New York, liquor stores have the same designation.

And while people have been ordered to stay at home, national online sales were up 243 percent, topping the brick-and-mortar locations.

Happy Hours have gone online as consumers are using services such as Zoom, Facebook and FaceTime to congregate and imbibe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The World Health Organization calls the drinking that is taking place as an unhelpful coping strategy during the lockdown.