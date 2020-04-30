800-step coronavirus plan for Vegas hotels The Venetian and Palazzo to reopen revealed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Luxurious Las Vegas resort The Venetian has an 800-step plan — including disinfecting casino chips multiple times per day — to keep the coronavirus at bay when they're allowed to reopen.

The plan applies to the resort's The Venetian, The Palazzo and Venetia towers. The Venetian assures future guests they'll find kits with face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves in every hotel suite.

The hotels will also temperature check all employees and guests, and have a team of EMTs on standby. Restaurant tables and slot machines will be rearranged for greater distancing.

The Venetian's plan also includes capping gondola rides at four people and ensuring gondola pilots wear face masks.

"Gondoliers stationed along the canal will serenade passengers from an appropriate distance," the plan reads.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to extend the state's stay-at-home order that expires Thursday. Casinos are the lifeblood of the Nevada economy. Clark County, home of Las Vegas, raked in $12.03 billion in casino revenue last year, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said that before casinos reopen they must submit a plan adhering to strict guidelines at least seven days before unlocking their doors.

The shutdown has battered companies within the S&P 500 Casino & Gaming subsector, which has seen its value plunge by 44 percent this year to $49.89 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index includes Las Vegas Sands, parent company of The Venetian.

