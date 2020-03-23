Coronavirus prompts Kim Kardashian to close company fulfillment center

Kim Kardashian West is temporarily shuttering her beauty line’s fulfillment center in California as the state responds to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mogul and influencer announced on social media.

“To our KKW Beauty family,” the KKW Beauty team wrote in a post shared to Twitter on Monday morning. “Due to current health orders in California, our fulfillment center is temporarily closing. While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping.”

In addition to her Twitter, which boasts 64.3 million followers, Kardashian West also shared the announcement with her 163 million Instagram followers.

The announcement also pops up on the website's homepage.

As of Monday morning, 35,345 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed nationwide, with 1,816 reported in California, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system and, in turn, ordered all residents to stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise.

Earlier this month, KKW Beauty announced it was postponing the upcoming launch of one of its makeup lines “in light of what is happening around the globe.”