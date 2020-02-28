Coronavirus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths
COVID-19 cases have been reported in nearly 60 countries
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
- Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
- Macao: 10 cases
- South Korea: 2,337 cases, 16 deaths
- Japan: 931 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
- Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
- Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths
- Singapore: 98
- United States: 60
- Germany: 53
- Kuwait: 45
- Thailand: 41
- France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
- Bahrain: 36
- Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death
- Spain: 32
- Malaysia: 25
- Australia: 23
- United Arab Emirates: 19
- United Kingdom: 19
- Vietnam: 16
- Canada: 14
- Sweden: 7
- Iraq: 6
- Oman: 6
- Russia: 5
- Croatia: 5
- Switzerland: 5
- Israel: 4
- Greece: 4
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- India: 3
- Lebanon: 3
- Romania: 3
- Pakistan: 2
- Finland: 2
- Austria: 2
- Netherlands: 2
- Georgia: 2
- Mexico: 2
- Egypt: 1
- Algeria: 1
- Afghanistan: 1
- North Macedonia: 1
- Estonia: 1
- Lithuania: 1
- Belgium: 1
- Belarus: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Norway: 1
- Denmark: 1
- Brazil: 1
- New Zealand: 1
- Nigeria: 1
- Azerbaijan: 1
