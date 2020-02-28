Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

COVID-19 cases have been reported in nearly 60 countries

Associated Press
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

CORONAVIRUS TESTS CONDUCTED IN US AND WHAT THEY COST

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

  • Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
  • Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10 cases
  • South Korea: 2,337 cases, 16 deaths
  • Japan: 931 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
  • Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
  • Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths
  • Singapore: 98
  • United States: 60
  • Germany: 53
  • Kuwait: 45
  • Thailand: 41
  • France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
  • Bahrain: 36
  • Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death
  • Spain: 32
  • Malaysia: 25
  • Australia: 23
  • United Arab Emirates: 19
  • United Kingdom: 19
  • Vietnam: 16
  • Canada: 14
  • Sweden: 7
  • Iraq: 6
  • Oman: 6
  • Russia: 5
  • Croatia: 5
  • Switzerland: 5
  • Israel: 4
  • Greece: 4
  • Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
  • India: 3
  • Lebanon: 3
  • Romania: 3
  • Pakistan: 2
  • Finland: 2
  • Austria: 2
  • Netherlands: 2
  • Georgia: 2
  • Mexico: 2
  • Egypt: 1
  • Algeria: 1
  • Afghanistan: 1
  • North Macedonia: 1
  • Estonia: 1
  • Lithuania: 1
  • Belgium: 1
  • Belarus: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Norway: 1
  • Denmark: 1
  • Brazil: 1
  • New Zealand: 1
  • Nigeria: 1
  • Azerbaijan: 1

