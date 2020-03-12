Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Madrid: Sports teams quarantined after player tests positive

Associated Press
Real Madrid says its soccer and basketball teams have been put into quarantine after a basketball player for the club tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish club says the soccer team was also affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team.

The decision by the club came moments before the Spanish league said the next two rounds of Spain’s first- and second-division matches are being suspended due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

