Workload disparities during coronavirus pandemic taking toll on women's careers: Study

A new survey uncovers how the novel coronavirus pandemic could create long-lasting impacts on women’s careers and advancements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll finds that 14 percent of women are considering quitting their jobs in order to better manage family responsibilities and demands. Eleven percent of men are also contemplating leaving the workforce.

Continue Reading Below

The nationwide survey, conducted by Syndio, revealed that women are spending more hours managing and caring for children that are back at home after schools moved to online learning. While 90 percent of respondents said that their children’s school has been cancelled or moved to online learning, women are taking on more of the burden.

CORONAVIRUS CREATES FRESH CHALLENGES FOR SPECIAL EDUCATION

The increased demand of childcare and household duties is also taking a toll on work productivity, as 42 percent of women feel less productive during the pandemic than usual.

“It's troubling to see so many women worrying about their career because of the demands of ‘working from home with kids’ during COVID,” Syndio CEO, Maria Colacurcio, told FOX Business. “Employers need to pay close attention to the long-term impact of this, as without attention it's likely many women will be held back because of their increased responsibilities at home during this time.”

Despite the technology capabilities that have aided in the transition to home-schooling, it does not come without added responsibilities. Whether it’s setting up virtual classes for a preschooler, answering algebra questions, or creating schedules, more women are struggling to maintain a balance between tending to school needs and working from home.

CORONAVIRUS LAYOFFS HURTING LOW-INCOME WORKERS THE MOST, STUDY FINDS

The pay-equity software company shows that 27 percent of women said they are spending 3 to 4 hours managing, researching or planning for children’s schooling needs, and nearly a quarter are spending the same amount of time actively teaching or facilitating their children’s education.

Many women, particularly women of color, said they are worried that this “work from home with kids” situation and their performance during this time will negatively affect their future career track.

“It's almost like many women are taking another maternity leave,” Colacurio told FOX Business. “We know that the more time women take for maternity leaves, the greater the negative impact on future pay and promotion. More than 17 percent of women think their juggling work and kids during COVID will affect their future career advancement ‘a great deal.’”

This is even more pronounced with women of color, with 30 percent of African American women and 35 percent of Hispanic women reporting the same.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS