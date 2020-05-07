Hillstone Restaurant Group slammed after servers say they weren't allowed to wear masks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hillstone Restaurant Group is facing backlash after reportedly telling employees not to wear masks as the restaurant operator's Texas locations reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas is one of the first states to begin reopening its economy and is allowing restaurants to operate at 25 percent capacity.

An unidentified back-of-the-house employee at a Hillstone restaurant in Dallas said they were removed from the work schedule after taking issue with being asked not to wear a mask, CBS 11 reported. Another employee told CBS 11 they were told they wouldn't be rehired if they declined to return to work and not wear a mask, according to CBS 11.

FOX Business' inquiry to Hillstone was not returned at the time of publication, but the restaurant did post a message to its Texas guests on its website.

"While masks are not required to worn by guests or staff members, our staff is aware of the need to provide space," Hillstone said. "If you are concerned about your well being with respect to masks not being worn by staff or by other guests, we hope you will join us at a later date."

Hillstone operates chains including Houston's and The Honor Bar in Texas, as well as restaurants in other states including California and Colorado.

Many social media users expressed their disappointment in Hillstone.

