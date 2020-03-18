Coronavirus gym shutdown causes membership freezes, virtual classes
Here's how major gym chains are responding to COVID-19 closures
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, gyms are no longer the safe health spaces they once were. Or at least that’s how it feels with major U.S. chains having announced closures across hundreds of cities per government orders.
To make up for the inconvenience and mitigate cancellations, many gyms are offering membership freezes and virtual class alternatives that could mean joining a livestream or a prerecorded session.
Here is a preliminary list of the gyms that are providing these creative perks despite having to shut their doors.
Which gyms are freezing accounts?
- Anytime Fitness
- Blink
- Crunch Fitness
- SoulCycle
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Equinox Fitness
- Gold’s Gym
- LA Fitness
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Planet Fitness
- Snap Fitness
Which gyms are doing livestreamed or virtual classes?
- Anytime Fitness
- Blink
- Crunch Fitness
- SoulCycle
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Equinox Fitness
- Gold’s Gym
- LA Fitness
- Planet Fitness
- Snap Fitness
Although the gym chains listed have noted that membership freezes and virtual training will be offered in light of recent closures, not every gym has closed seeing as some smaller states have not mandated it thus far. If your local gym has not closed and you don’t wish to return until the pandemic is over, you may have to call customer service to request a membership freeze and access to virtual classes.
Check the policy of your gym prior to calling so you’ll be prepared to make your case. Some social media users have complained publicly about their local gym requesting medical letter submissions to honor a freeze.
As of late Wednesday evening, the coronavirus had infected over 214,000 people and caused more than 8,700 deaths.