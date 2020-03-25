Coronavirus prompts Four Seasons Hotel to house healthcare workers

The Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Manhattan, otherwise known as "Billionaire's Row," has put their property to philanthropic use during the city's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-star hotel, owned by Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, announced Wednesday that health care workers, including nurses, doctors and other medical personnel, who are working with the city in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be housed in the hotel for free.

"Our health care workers are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis," Ty Warner, the founder and chairman of Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement. "Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days. They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate. I heard Governor Cuomo’s call to action during one of his press conferences, and there was no other option for us but do whatever we could to help."

The move has garnered a lot of support across social media, including politicians and folks working in the health care industry.

The hotel temporarily closed its doors last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It is scheduled to reopen April 15, 2020.

