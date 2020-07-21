Employee burnout amid coronavirus is on the rise: Poll

Working from home during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant increase in the number of Americans experiencing burnout symptoms, according to a new poll by Monster.

Continue Reading Below

To date, 69 percent of employees say they are burned out as a result of working from home since the pandemic started, according to the data. This represents a near-20 percent increase since early May when slightly more than 50 percent of Americans admitted they felt burnout symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS CAUSED BURN OUT IN 41% OF EMPLOYEES: STUDY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MWW n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Not only was there an increase in employees feeling burned out from the new normal, but a majority (59 percent) are taking less time off than they normally would due to the pandemic, the data showed.

Additionally, about 42 percent of respondents who are still working from home don't plan to take any time off in order to decompress.

VARNEY: AMERICANS GETTING CORONAVIRUS 'QUARANTINE FATIGUE'

"With an increase in work from home jobs comes some responsibility by employers to ensure that their workers have the tools and support they need to remain productive and engaged," Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, told FOX Business. "Some of our initial research showed that nearly half of workers didn’t feel supported by their bosses while working from home with a slight uptick in feeling supported by mid-April."

What's more, with the country seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases across the South and West, many states are rolling back their reopening plans. As a result, getting back to the office might take longer than previously expected. In fact, Monster has even seen a recent increase in demand for remote work roles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"In early July, ‘remote’ saw its highest levels of search in the past 14 weeks and even increased as a location search term, putting it in the top 10 locations searched on Monster, indicating that work from home has settled in as the new normal for job search and employment," Salemi said.

Monster has been polling job seekers and employers weekly on coronavirus-related topics, including tracking the effects of working from home and the sentiment of returning to work, since March. Monster surveyed 284 people from July 10 to July 13 for this poll.

When employees head back to the office, over a third of employers (39 percent) expect to reduce the number of workers in the building at one given time, according to Monster's "Returning to the Office" poll from May. Meanwhile, 18 percent of employers plan to allow employees to work from home more or indefinitely.

Overall, 42 percent of employees are exploring working from home permanently.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS