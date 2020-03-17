Coronavirus delivery restrictions ‘won’t help’ restaurants stay in business: Chef David Burke

Among authorities attempting to contain the spread of the coronavirus, states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have banned restaurants and bars from opening to the public, only allowing for takeout and delivery options.

Chef and restaurant owner David Burke told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that these regulations aren’t going to help anyone in the industry.

“Takeout in general – it's a little bit of hope, but it's not going to help anybody really stay in business,” Burke said. “We're going to try everything. The restaurant workers, the restaurant owners are very resilient.”

Burke projected one-third of New York City restaurants will not reopen after virus dust settles, especially since closing and reopening, restocking and rehiring are all big expenses looking forward.

In his own restaurants, Burke said he’s already had to lay off 90 percent of his employees since takeout service is only a “fraction” of business.

“The uncertainty of what's going on and how long this could last is troublesome for us and it leads to fear,” he said. “We’re trying to do our best with what we have."

