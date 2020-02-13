Coronavirus patients use dance to stay positive in Chinese hospital

Coronavirus patients with minor symptoms in a Chinese hospital are using dance to stay active, shown in a video posted by Chinese state media and shared on social media.

The dancing patients are led by health care workers in hazmat suits in a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, Daily Mail reported.

Doctors recommended that patients with light symptoms stay active, state media CCTV said, according to Daily Mail.

They appear to be "square dancing," a form of exercise popular among retired women who dance in public places like plaza and parks.

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness, known as COVID-19, have been reported globally, the vast majority of them in China. The death toll from the virus in China reached 1,367 Thursday.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

