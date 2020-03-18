Coronavirus causes Kansas school buildings to close for rest of year

The state of Kansas is closing its school buildings for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus, but that doesn't necessarily mean school is out.

On Tuesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that school buildings across the state must be closed to general students and staff, but learning will continue for Kansas students.

A 25-member task force comprised of many of the state’s top educators continues working to develop plans for a Continuous Learning program.Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson will be given the task force's recommendation by Wednesday evening.

While schools are closed, administrative offices and support facilities may remain open as needed.

"Once buildings are thoroughly sanitized, they will be able to reopen for small groups of school personnel to implement a plan for Continuous Learning." according to a statement. "We realize this is a difficult time, but Kansans always have persevered - and we will continue to do so. We will work together to get through this, and we will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger."

