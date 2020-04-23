California coronavirus protesters no longer welcome at state capitol

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As coronavirus lockdown protests pop up throughout the country, it appears one state capitol is trying to escape the trend.

The California Highway Patrol said it will not issue permits for gatherings at the state capitol or other state properties after demonstrators ignored social distancing guidelines on Monday, The Sacramento Bee reported.

"Permits are issued to provide safe environments for demonstrators to express their views," California Highway Patrol said in a statement according to Sac Bee.

"In this case, the permit for the convoy was issued with the understanding that the protest would be conducted in a manner consistent with the state's public health guidance," the statement continued. "That is not what occurred, and CHP will take this experience into account when considering permits for this or any other group."

California is one of the states hit hardest by the virus with more than 37,000 cases. Its stay-at-home order went into effect March 19.

Anti-lockdown protests have popped up in at least 25 states with both Republican and Democratic governors as U.S. unemployment claims skyrocket.

Many protesters have not kept at least six feet apart while picketing, however. Kentucky reported its largest daily spike in virus cases on Sunday, days after protesters gathered at the state capitol. It's unknown whether the spike was due to the gathering.

