Coronavirus recovery could be quickest in these cities: report

Cities including Austin, Texas, and Durham, North Carolina, are best poised for a quick coronavirus recovery because of their levels of population density and educational attainment, according to a Moody's Analytics report cited by Yahoo Finance.

"The most dynamic recoveries may well bypass traditional powerhouses and take place instead in areas that [weren't] poised to lead the way in 2020 before everything changed," Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody’s Analytics, wrote according to Yahoo Finance.

Moody's highlighted Austin and Durham as well as San Jose, California; Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Seattle, Washington, in the report looking at the top 100 metropolitan areas in the U.S.

"A key difference between this recovery and the last recovery is the population density," Kamins said, according to Yahoo Finance.

The report predicted quick recoveries for Durham and Madison, Wisconsin, because of the cities' proximities to university hubs, plus Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, in part because their locations will allow for a more spread-out population.

