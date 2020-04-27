Expand / Collapse search
TSA screenings tick up from coronavirus pandemic lows

Passenger screenings have been climbing since mid-April lows

By FOXBusiness
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow argues the travel industry has been hit disproportionally worse than any other industry. video

US Travel Association CEO: Coronavirus ‘9 times worse' than 9/11 for industry

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow argues the travel industry has been hit disproportionally worse than any other industry.

As the airline industry continues to spiral because of dramatically reduced demand due to coronavirus, the TSA reported an uptick in screenings.

TSA screened 128,875 people on Sunday, the largest number of travelers since April 3. That's compared to more than 2.5 million travelers at the same time last year.

TSA agents wear masks as they screen passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport April 15, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

TSA's daily number of travelers screened fell below 90,000 on April 14 and has slowly increased since then.

Meanwhile, airlines received cash thanks to the CARES Act, but their outlooks are far from certain.

For example, Southwest Airlines will be able to keep paying employees for five months, but if the situation doesn't improve by September, it could be "a drastically smaller airline," CEO Gary Kelly said in a video answering employees' questions Thursday.

