TSA screenings tick up from coronavirus pandemic lows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As the airline industry continues to spiral because of dramatically reduced demand due to coronavirus, the TSA reported an uptick in screenings.

SOUTHWEST CEO AIMS TO KEEP CORONAVIRUS FROM CAUSING FIRST LAYOFFS IN ITS HISTORY

TSA screened 128,875 people on Sunday, the largest number of travelers since April 3. That's compared to more than 2.5 million travelers at the same time last year.

TSA's daily number of travelers screened fell below 90,000 on April 14 and has slowly increased since then.

Meanwhile, airlines received cash thanks to the CARES Act, but their outlooks are far from certain.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 29.39 +0.06 +0.20%

For example, Southwest Airlines will be able to keep paying employees for five months, but if the situation doesn't improve by September, it could be "a drastically smaller airline," CEO Gary Kelly said in a video answering employees' questions Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS