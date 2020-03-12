Matthew Broderick's sister tests positive for coronavirus, isolated in ICU

Actor Matthew Broderick's sister tested positive for coronavirus and is isolated in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills.

Rev. Janet Broderick is "stable" although she's battling a severe form of pneumonia, according to the website of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, where Janet Broderick is rector.

"I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend," Janet Broderick wrote in a message to the church. "I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don’t make that anymore.)"

"Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me," she continued.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the virus, the actor announced on his Instagram account Wednesday evening. He and his wife have been put in isolation at a hospital in Australia.

