Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

After feeling symptoms of the virus, Hanks says the couple went to get tested and were found to be positive

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor announced on his Instagram account Wednesday evening. He and his wife have been put in isolation at a hospital in Australia.

His post read:

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

The couple was in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. The two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Warner Bros. said in a separate statement that it became aware that someone in the production was diagnosed with coronavirus and was working with Australian health agencies to make sure production was safe.

