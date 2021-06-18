Corona brewer investing in 'Breaking Bad' stars' mezcal, Dos Hombres

This "Breaking Bad" duo is getting a bigger break.

Constellation Brands, the brewer of Corona, is investing in "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s mezcal, Dos Hombres, the company said Thursday. It’s the latest investment from a major spirits distributor in a celebrity-started alcohol brand.

While Constellation made its investment through its venture capital group, Dos Hombres will be independently owned after the deal closes, the company said.

Cranston and Paul became friends while filming their award-winning AMC television crime drama "Breaking Bad" and were inspired to team up on a spirits brand. They launched Dos Hombres in 2019 made from mezcal producers in Oaxaca, Mexico’s San Luis del Rio village.

"It really has been an incredible journey," Cranston said in a statement. "From an idea at a bar, to searching all over Oaxaca, hiking through the most majestic landscape in search of a mezcal that spoke to us, to meeting incredible people along the way, to where we are today – we can’t wait to keep sharing this brand with the world."

The U.S. mezcal market has grown 14% in 2020 according to drinks market analysis firm IWSR. And more celebrities have carved out spirits businesses in recent years following the Diageo acquisition of George Clooney and friend Rande Gerber’s tequila brand Casamigos in 2017 for $1 billion.

Indeed, Diageo acquired Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin last year for an estimated $610 million. Other celebrities competing in the spirits arena include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who launched Teremana Tequila in 2020 and ultimately sold 300,000 cases in the first year, according to The Spirits Business; and model and reality star Kendall Jennerc, who launched her own 818 Tequila earlier this year after quietly entering the spirit in the World Tequila Awards and winning in a number of categories.