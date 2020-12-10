Coors Light introduces Beerman, a pile of snow with a face that's meant for holding beers

If you can’t make a snowman, how about some beer?

While building a snowman isn’t necessarily a Christmas tradition, it’s definitely nice to be able to make one around the holidays. Now, a beer company is hoping to create a new tradition by combining snowmen and beer.

The company recently introduced Beerman, which is described on Twitter as a pile of snow with beer cans stuck in it to chill. If you give that pile of snow a face, then according to Coors Light, you have a beerman.

To celebrate the birth of Beerman, Coors Light is offering to turn one lucky fan’s backyard into a “winter wonderland” in time for the holiday season. According to a press release, all fans have to do to enter is to build their own beerman.

Since many areas of the U.S. don’t have snow for Christmas, Coors Light is allowing participants to build their beermen out of “whatever’s on hand.” This includes whatever outdoor materials they can find, even if they aren’t able to chill a beer.

Vice president of marketing for Coors Family of Brands, Marcelo Pascoa, said, “The holidays are filled with family-focused traditions, so during a time when we could all use a moment of chill, Coors Light wanted to introduce something just for grownups. Beerman brings levity to this time of year, as he exists simply to keep your Coors Light perfectly cold and bring a smile to your face.”

To enter, fans need to submit photos of their beerman to the company’s Facebook or Twitter page starting on Dec. 14. They also need to explain why they deserve a winter wonderland of their own.

“We know not everyone in the country gets snow around the holidays, but we all deserve an opportunity to chill with Beerman,” said Pascoa. “Whether they want to have a snowball fight or perform backyard karaoke, one lucky winner will enjoy a winter wonderland complete with Beerman, ready to chill your Coors Light.”