Connecticut makes pizza a 'state food' after Barstool's Dave Portnoy says New Haven has best slice

Pizza has officially been named the state food of Connecticut.

The proposed food bill (H.B. 5656) was passed in the state Senate with a 131-to-9 vote on Wednesday.

But, before the vote took place, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy got a shout out from Connecticut State Rep. Devin Carney.

CONNECTICUT LAWMAKERS PROPOSE MAKING PIZZA THE OFFICIAL STATE FOOD

Portnoy shared a 34-second video clip of Carney’s speech, which was captured from a CT-N Connecticut livestream, to his Stool Presidente Twitter account.

"I’m in support of this bill," Carney told the house floor. "My first job was at a pizza restaurant in my district – Pizza Works, which I think is one of the best in the state."

"El Pres Dave Portnoy, probably the pizza expert of the world, said New Haven was the best pizza," Carney added, which referenced a pizza review Portnoy made in February. "So, if he says it, then it’s true."

PIZZA CRITICS SLAM CONNECTICUT FOR TRYING TO BECOME THE PIE STATE: 'NEW YORK IS THE PIZZA CAPITAL'

Aside from all the pizza content Portnoy has put out on Barstool Sports over the years, the founder branched out on his own in 2019 with his One Bite Pizza Reviews YouTube channel.

In a little over two years, Portnoy has reviewed hundreds of pizza restaurants, which have generated more than 142.8 million views. The channel also has a dedicated following of more than 426,000 subscribers.

BARSTOOL'S DAVE PORTNOY NAMES 'PIZZA CAPITAL' OF AMERICA, ANGERS NEW YORKERS AND NEW JERSEYANS

Portnoy tweeted in February that New Haven, Conn. Is the "pizza capital of the United States," which angered some food critics in New York and New Jersey, according to Fox News.

While people who disagree with Portnoy might not be impressed with Connecticut’s pizza offerings, no bias is coming from the Swampscott, Mass. native.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Connecticut’s pizza bill was first proposed by New Haven food writer and historian Colin Caplan. The bill was cosponsored by Connecticut Sen. Gary Winfield, State Rep. Patricia Dillon, Rep. Geraldo Reyes and Rep. Roland Lemar.