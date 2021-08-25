FedEx, Lowe's offer aid to Tennessee flood victims

FedEx and Lowe's are offering assistance to Tennesee communities that were pummeled by 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours last weekend.

Saturday's rain led to a rush of floods that killed at least 22 people and left a trail of destruction in western Tennessee's Humphreys County.

To help, FedEx, which is headquartered in Memphis, is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts, which includes providing safe shelters, food and water to those in need, according to the shipping company.

The donation is part of FedEx Cares, which is the company's global community engagement program.

"FedEx routinely works with disaster relief organizations like the American Red Cross to bring help and relief where it is needed most," a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

Meanwhile, Lowe's stores in the area are working in partnership with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to donate hundreds of buckets filled with recovery supplies to assist with flood relief, according to Lowe's spokesperson Steve Salazar.

The company is also providing "truckloads of additional cleanup products" that are meant to aid relief efforts on top of offering "hands-on help" in impacted communities.

"After disasters, Lowe’s stores host bucket brigade events to distribute free critically needed supplies to communities affected by storms," Salazar said.

The hardest-hit areas were inundated with nearly twice the amount of rain the region had seen in the previous worst-case flooding scenario, meteorologists said.



The rain over the weekend took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines. On Sunday, more than 90 people stayed in shelters Sunday, according to the state’s American Red Cross chapter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.