‘Come Play’ leads Halloween box office with $3.15M, coronavirus keeps sales low

Moviegoers were more than happy to get into the spooky season.

Continue Reading Below

At least that’s what box office numbers from Halloween weekend appear to suggest, with horror film “Come Play” debuting at $3.15 million.

LIAM NEESON'S 'HONEST THIEF' TOPS US BOX OFFICE WITH LOW NUMBERS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The PG-13 film, which is distributed by Focus Features, entered 2,183 U.S. movie theaters on Friday, Oct. 30, according to data from Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro.

On its first day, “Come Play” reportedly made $1.09 million. And by its second day – Halloween – the film received an 18.3% uptick in sales totaling $1.29 million.

'TENET' LOSES NO. 1 BOX OFFICE SPOT TO ROBERT DE NIRO'S 'WAR WITH GRANDPA' AS U.S. THEATERS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

By mid-day on Sunday, the film made $770,000 domestically. Though, this number is likely to see an increase when the rest of the ticket sales are counted for the day.

The movie’s budget was reported to be around $9 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CHINA BEATS NORTH AMERICAN BOX OFFICE FOR THE FIRST TIME AMID CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS

Under normal circumstances, these box office numbers would likely be considered a flop by critics, however, given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and theater closures or limited operations, most feature films are not performing as expected.

Trailing behind “Come Play” for the weekend are Open Road Films’ “Honest Thief” at $1.35 million, 101 Studios’ “The War with Grandpa” at $1.08 million, Warner Bros’ “Tenet” at $885,000 and 20th Century Studios’ “The Empty Man.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It is not immediately clear if moviegoers will help “Come Play” maintain its sales trend as the calendar moves further away from Halloween.

“Come Play” is the silver screen version of the 2017 short film of the same name.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

It stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Roberston and Winslow Fegley, and follows the story of a monster that taunts children by manifesting itself through mobile devices.