Colorado Vrbo host discovers drugs, illegal IDs, and feces inside rental property

A Denver woman who leased out her property through Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo was shocked to recently discover her rental had been reworked to conduct illegal activity.

Speaking to Denver's Fox 31, the tenant, whose face and name were not revealed, said she first rented her renovated property to a group of guests for eight days.

However, one day into the stay, the host said she received Ring doorbell notifications which revealed the guests were not abiding by the rules she had established for her non-smoking home.

COLORADO MOM WHO ABUSED 7-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER TO DEATH SENTENCED TO PRISON

Following guidelines put forth by Vrbo, the host said she gave those who were staying at her property four hours to depart from the premises.

"I go in and I was shaking by what I saw," the host said, according to Fox 31. "I was thinking they’re just smoking cigarettes and there’s dog poop. I walk in, and they’ve rearranged my living room to have this elaborate computer setup with scanners and fake IDs everywhere. There’s plates of cocaine, there’s different kinds of pipes to smoke things, blue circle pills everywhere."

Law enforcement officials showed up on the scene a few hours later and arrested one man who had a warrant and a gun, the host said.

"They asked if I wanted to press charges," she said. "I said yes, for trespassing, and then they came back and said since I was renting, this is actually a civil matter and I can’t press charges. I just don’t understand the law enough to understand why this is all falling under civil with someone with a warrant and guns and drugs, and then you just let them all go."

Police removed the drugs from the property, but the host noted they had to return the following day to retrieve some fentanyl that had been left behind. She also claims those who rented the property have messaged her seeking their left-behind belongings after police told the host to get rid of them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The report, which claimed Vrbo is giving the host "the runaround," stated the "guest now disputes the more than $1,900 booking cost" and the host is "now out that money" plus an additional $2,000 in "cleaning costs to remove the drugs and dirt from her brand-new place."

In a statement to Fox News, the Denver Police Department said it would "look into the situation and see what details are available," then provide a follow-up.

Fox News reached out to Vrbo but did not receive an immediate response.