Colorado town to pay visitors $100 to come

Glenwood Springs, Colo., is paying visitors $100 to visit the town famous for its hot springs until Nov. 30.

The town's tourism business announced in late August that it would be extending the stimulus program, which began in the spring during the coronavirus pandemic, through Nov. 30 as part of an effort to boost fall tourism in the area.

“Following the reopening of Glenwood Springs’ major attractions, the Glenwood Springs tourism promotion board decided that this gift was the right move, not only to support our local tourism-dependent businesses but also to reward our dedicated visitor base," said Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, said in a statement.

The first 1,000 visitors who qualify will receive $100 in "Glenwood Gold Community Currency" upon arrival in the town as part of an effort to boost fall tourism in the area.

To qualify, visitors must fill out an application, book a minimum two-night stay at one of the lodging locations on VisitGlenwood.com and book directly from one of the hotel websites listed on the site. Visitors can not book through third-party websites like Expedia to receive their Glenwood Gold.

Lodging includes the Rio Grande Bed & Breakfast, Hotel Colorado, The Hotel Denver, Rodeway Inn Glenwood Springs, The Hotel Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Frontier Lodge, Cedar Lodge and more.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Glenwood Springs for a second time this year and encourage autumn getaways with these special gifts." Langer said.

