Colorado ski resort sees 17 cases of employees with mumps

Summit County Public Health officials say the number of cases is expected to grow

Associated Press
DILLON, Colo. (AP) — There are 17 confirmed cases of mumps among employees of a Colorado ski resort, health officials said.

Summit County Public Health officials say the number of cases is expected to grow at Keystone Resort in Keystone, Summit Daily News reported Monday.

The general public is not at risk, health officials said.

“Mumps is not currently circulating in the greater Summit County community and there is minimal risk to members of the public, including those who visited the ski area,” Summit County Nursing Manager Sara Lopez said.

A woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mumps is a contagious viral disease that causes pain and swelling in the salivary glands in the cheeks, along with fever and fatigue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness spreads through saliva and can be contracted through kissing, coughing, sneezing, or touching contaminated surfaces.

The county attempted to limit the spread of the disease by evaluating people who have been in contact with those who have the illness.

Employees of the resort owned by Vail Resorts Management Company who tested positive have been told to remain at home during their infectious period.

People who develop jaw or cheek swelling should stay at home for five days, Lopez said.