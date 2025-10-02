Coffee icon changing its name for first time in 133 years

Maxwell House is changing its name for the first time in its 133-year history.

The coffee brand, owned by Kraft Heinz, will temporarily be renamed "Maxwell Apartment," a move it said it made "to meet the needs of today's consumer."

"In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live," Kraft Heinz said in a press release.

Nearly one-third of Americans chose to rent their homes versus purchasing, according to data from the Census Bureau. The median asking rent in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas was just more than $1,700, according to Realtor.com data.

"Two-thirds of American adults drink coffee every day, which can add up quickly, especially these days," said Holly Ramsden, Head of Coffee, North America at Kraft Heinz.

The brand is offering a 12-month "lease" on coffee, which it says is designed to keep java lovers stocked with a year's worth of coffee.

Fans can get four 27.5-ounce canisters of Maxwell House Original Roast Ground Coffee for $39.99. One 27.5-ounce canister costs $12.99 on Amazon.

The deal comes as Americans are paying more for their coffee as prices for the caffeinated commodity are near record levels due to global production headwinds and higher costs from imported coffee exposed to tariffs.

The most recent edition of the consumer price index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that coffee prices were up 20.9% from a year ago in August and rose 3.6% on a monthly basis. That's the highest annual price gain reported in the data series since a 21.2% reading in July 2011.

Prices for subgroups of coffee rose to a similar degree, with the BLS reporting that roasted coffee prices were up 21.7% year-over-year and 4.1% on a monthly basis in August, while the cost of instant coffee was up 20.1% from a year ago and 4.9% from the prior month.