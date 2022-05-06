Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Cocaine found in coffee shipments sent to Nespresso facility

The cocaine is estimated to be worth over $50M

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 6

Authorities seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine – valued at over $50 million – that was discovered in shipments of coffee bean bags delivered to a Nespresso plant in Switzerland. 

The cantonal police were called to the company's factory in Romont on Monday after employees discovered "an undetermined white substance while unloading bags of freshly delivered coffee beans."

Police say the employees were unloading bags that had just arrived off of five shipping containers from Brazil. 

Officers immediately responded to the factory to analyze the powder, which turned out to be 80% pure cocaine. 

"The search of the five sea containers delivered on the day in question by train led to the discovery and seizure of more than 500 kg of this drug," police said. 

Nespresso employees in Switzerland discover cocaine while unloading coffee beans (Cantonal police)

The market value of the drugs was estimated by police at more than 50 million Swiss francs, which is equivalent to $50.65 million. Police determined that the drug was likely intended for the European market. 

The drugs were isolated and "did not come into contact with any product used in production," according to police. 

Nespresso also confirmed in an emailed statement to Reuters that the "substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products." 

The company declined to share more details while the investigation is ongoing. 

However, the coffee maker said it wants to "reassure consumers that all our products are safe to consume."