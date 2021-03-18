Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Hard Seltzer reveals its 4 flavors

The Coca-Cola Company’s hard seltzer brand Topo Chico has finally revealed its full flavor lineup.

News of the four flavors comes straight from the Molson Coors Beverage Company, which inked an exclusive production contract with the soft drink giant back in September.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is set to hit shelves on Monday, March 29, and will come in the flavors exotic pineapple, strawberry guava, tangy lemon lime and tropical mango, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Last month, the Twitter account for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Mexico tweeted out the brand’s tangy lemon lime flavor as a drink that has “touch of alcohol and a slight fruity flavor,” in Spanish.

"We are seeing incredible excitement for the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with drinkers and retailers alike," said Molson Coors Senior Director of Seltzers Matt Escalante, in a statement. "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a modern take on refreshment that brings entirely new character to the red-hot seltzer category."

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is made with Topo Chico Mineral Water, a purified sparkling water company that has sourced and bottled its water in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

The beverage is blended with “natural flavors” and has an alcohol by volume of 4.7%. Customers will be able to purchase 16- and 24-ounce cans that are either 100 or 200 calories and have either 2 or 4 grams of sugars, according to nutrition facts listed on its website.

Molson Coors says 12 packs will also be sold in retail stores throughout the country.

The new beverage line will first become available in nine U.S. states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas, and six North American cities, including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle, Washington, the District of Columbia and Vancouver.

Hard seltzer has been a growing market in recent years as more drinkers are opting to cut down on calories.

In 2019, the global hard seltzer market size was valued at $4.4 billion, according to Grand View Research, Inc. – a market research and analysis firm.

The group published a report in July that projects the global hard seltzer market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2% in the next six years. Demand for hard seltzer has particularly picked up in the “developed economies,” including the U.S., Australia South Korea and more, Grand View Research reported.