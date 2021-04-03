Coca-Cola required ID in 2020 shareholder meeting, but slams Georgia for voter ID law

Coca-Cola has released a statement condemning Georgia’s new voting legislation, but the company requires valid ID to be admitted to its annual meeting of shareholders.

“At the entrance to the meeting, we will verify your registration and request to see your admission ticket and a valid form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport,” the company wrote in reference to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, held before the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia’s new voting law requires a drivers’ license or state ID number be listed to submit an absentee ballot to vote, among other new reforms. The state already required ID to vote in person. It had previously relied on signature matching to verify ballots.

Coca-Cola is based in Atlanta. This week, the beverage company, among other Georgia-based companies, issued statements condemning the new legislation after threats of boycott.

COCA-COLA FACES BOYCOTT IN GEORGIA FOR NOT DENOUNCING GOP-BACKED ELECTION BILL

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey issued a statement Wednesday night saying the company is "disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation."

"Voting is a foundational right in America, and we have long championed efforts to make it easier to vote," Quincey said. "We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation. Throughout Georgia’s legislative session, we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties, opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting."

Quincey added that Coca-Cola's focus "is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The House recently passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act, election reform favored by Democrats and panned by Republicans.

The legislation would create automatic voter registration across the country and ensure those who complete felony sentences have their voting rights restored. The bill will also expand early voting and enhance absentee voting by simplifying voting by mail.

Coca-Cola spinoff Fanta was invented inside Nazi Germany during World War II and "became a point of nationalistic pride," according to "God, Country and Coca-Cola" by Mark Pendergrast.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this article.