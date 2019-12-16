Coca-Cola launches $10/month subscription service

Coca-Cola is giving a limited number of fans a sweet taste of 2020 with exclusive access to all-new beverages - some of which haven’t hit the shelves yet.

The company, which is seen as a dominant player in the soft-drink market, launched its Coca-Cola Insiders Club Monday in which the first 1,000 “insiders” who signed up will get the first taste of some 20-plus new beverages the company plans to release in early 2020.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company to date with more than 500 sparkling and still brands and nearly 3,900 beverage choices available across more than 200 countries.

“As a total beverage company, we’re constantly looking for ways to innovate not only in our products – but also in the consumer-centric experiences we offer,” said McCrea O’Haire, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America. “People want choice, convenience and customization. The Insiders Club will allow us to showcase the diversity of the drinks we offer and get some of our newest innovations into the hands of fans who want to be among the first to enjoy them.”

Starting in January, “insiders” will receive monthly shipments of beverages, which can include anything from AHA flavored sparkling water to Coke Energy, for six months. The packages will also include other surprises, though the company did not specify what those are.

Shoppers have the option to pay for the limited-edition boxes for $10 per month or pre-pay for all six months and save $10 for a total of $50 upfront.

Once registered, the "hand-picked products" arrive straight to insiders' doorstep.

"The pilot program was inspired by the growth of the e-commerce subscription market, which has more than doubled annually over the last five years based on the popularity of meal kits and curated collections of everything from razors to pet supplies to makeup," the company wrote.

The exclusive program comes just after the company saw success from its limited-time launch of Coke Cinnamon. The product's success provided "valuable insights" for the company, which led it to create this exclusive offer for "loyalists" of the brand to get their hands on products before they hit shelves, the company said.

“We promoted the special holiday offering across our social and digital platforms, giving people the chance to provide their email address to learn more,” said Alex Powell, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America. “The response exceeded expectations, opening our eyes to an opportunity to reach true Coke loyalists not only with more information and content – but with a chance to get their hands on new products before they hit shelves.”

Coca-Cola says its team will consider expanding the program beyond the six-month trial after it monitors sales, feedback and social media buzz.

