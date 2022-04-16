Coast Guard searching after man jumps overboard on Carnival Mardi Gras cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who is reported to have jumped overboard the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean waters early Saturday morning.

Carnival Cruise Line told FOX Business that the incident occurred during the ship's return to Port Canaveral.

"The ship’s crew participated in search and rescue efforts until the ship was released by the U.S. Coast Guard, which continues the search. The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras has arrived to Port Canaveral and will be sailing its next itinerary," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family," the cruise line said.

Carnival told Fox 35 that the ship's crew immediately began search and rescue efforts to find the man, but were unable to locate him.

The station said that the Coast Guard has since taken over the search and that the ship is continuing its journey to Port Canaveral.

Public Affairs Specialist David Micallef, of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, confirmed to Fox Business on Saturday that the man is a 43-year-old passenger.

He jumped approximately 55 miles East of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Micallef noted that the Coast Guard dispatched air and water assets immediately, including a 144 fixed-wing aircraft.

The Cruise Ship Elation also helped in the search and the medium-sized Coast Guard Cutters Ibis and Heron were on scene as well.

This comes approximately a week after the Carnival Magic ship helped the Coast Guard rescue a stranded mariner approximately 69 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral.