Coast Guard helicopter airlifts man from cruise ship

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard has airlifted a man from a cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina.

Continue Reading Below

POPULAR CRUISE LINE'S NIGHTMARE AT SEA: A PASSENGER'S EXPERIENCE

The Coast Guard says in a statement that one of its helicopters rescued the man Sunday afternoon as he was suffering from symptoms of internal bleeding. He was on the Royal Caribbean ship Anthem of the Seas, as it was about 60 miles from Cape Hatteras, an island that's part of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A Coast Guard crew based at an air station in Elizabeth City completed the rescue.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoisted the man, his wife and a doctor from the ship. They were taken to a medical center in Greenville.