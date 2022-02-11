Cleveland, Ohio, real estate: What you can get for $1.35M

Fans of ‘90s sitcoms know that "Cleveland rocks."

Cleveland, which is located in northern Ohio, offers residents the perfect mix of urban living without having to travel too far from nature.

It’s the largest city on Lake Erie, making it part of the maritime border between the United States and Canada.

While the city itself only has a population of about 370,000 people, a large number of people live in the surrounding areas.

There are a wide variety of communities in the area, and people looking to buy a house can get a lot of bang for their dollar, depending on the location.

Here’s what you can get for $1.35 million:

Vermillion - $1,350,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom lakefront house sits on over two acres of land.

The 2,672-square-foot house has a private beach that comes with its own boat access.

The main living room features large windows with a view of Lake Erie. There are two master bedrooms; the one on the second floor comes with a private balcony that overlooks the lake.

The house also features a two-car garage, along with a separate heated, detached garage.

Chesterland - $599,900

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house may not have views of one of the great lakes, but it makes up for it with space.

The house sits on 3.17 acres and has 6,291 square feet of living space.

The kitchen is an open concept that looks into the living room and has views of the backyard.

The great room is two stories tall with a second-floor loft that overlooks it.

If that isn’t enough space, there’s also an unfinished attic that can be turned into an in-law suite or used for storage.