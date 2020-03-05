Chuck E. Cheese sued for negligence after woman's hair is caught in ticket machine

An Oregon woman is suing Chuck E. Cheese after she says her hair got wound up in one of its ticket machines, trapping her for 20 minutes before she was freed by an employee.

Ashreana Scott filed a lawsuit Monday alleging CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, was negligent during the Dec. 8 ordeal, according to court papers obtained by FOX Business.

Scott was at a location in Portland when her hair got caught in a machine where players feed paper tickets which can be redeemed for prizes.

Scott said the incident caused her "pain, discomfort, distress, and headaches," the lawsuit states.

"Defendant failed to use reasonable care in the design and layout of its ticket counting machine to ensure that guests like plaintiff would not get their hair caught in the machine," according to the complaint filed by Scott's lawyer, Michael Fuller.

Scott claims the family fun center failed to train employees on how to properly and "promptly" handle the situation.

"Defendant failed to use reasonable care in the training and supervision of its employees to ensure that guests like plaintiff would be promptly freed, should their hair get caught in the defendant's ticket counting machine," the complaint reads.

Scott is seeking $1,000 in damages and wants a warning sign placed next to the machine. She has asked for a jury trial.

Before filing the lawsuit, Scott issued Chuck E. Cheese's insurance company a written demand to pay the negligence claim, but the insurance company refused to settle.

"It's a shame that Chuck E Cheese's insurance company refused to settle and forced us to seek compensation in Court," Fuller told FOX Business Thursday. "My client isn't the only person to get their hair caught in a Ticket Muncher. Chuck E. Cheese has been on notice for some time that these machines are unreasonably dangerous."

A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location declined comment to The Oregonian but told the outlet ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.

CEC Entertainment declined to comment due to active litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.