Christopher Meloni strips down for Peloton ad: 'Some people think the way I work out is strange'

Christopher Meloni is leaving little to the imagination.

On Thursday, Peloton posted a video on YouTube of Meloni, 61, working out completely naked in honor of #NationalNudeDay.

"Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange," Meloni said while doing bicep curls. "Honestly, I don't get it."

The camera then pulls away and reveals Meloni completely nude with his private parts pixilated.

"Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all," he added.

The "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star continues his workout with ab crunches and said, "Sure, they're famous for their amazing equipment, but the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts."

Meloni is seen doing yoga, meditating and kickboxing, all while still being nude. "And strength-training," he adds as the camera flashes his behind.

"I even use the app while running," he yells to the camera, while running past two people and a barking dog.

The ad concludes with Meloni saying, "In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate but equally motivated groups: Those who wear pants — and Christopher Meloni."

Although the Peloton ad was meant to be humorous, there is some truth behind it. In May, the actor shared with People that he often works out naked at his own home.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," he told the outlet. Meloni added that he "can do whatever I want."