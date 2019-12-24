Here's what to expect from Christmas weather

The winter weather looks like it will mostly spare the millions of Americans who are traveling over the Christmas holiday.

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says there are two storm systems that could create some problems for travelers, but he’s “not expecting a whole lot in the way of flight delays over the next 24 hours.”

He points to a storm system, which is producing rain in the Southwest and snow in the Rocky Mountains as potentially causing some delays in and out of Phoenix. The heavy rains that produced flash floods and delays at Florida’s Ft. Lauderdale airport on Monday are “beginning to run off the coast.”

Klotz says the rest of the country looks pretty dry with the eastern part of the nation expected to experience “near record-breaking temperatures” with the thermometer reaching 64 degrees in Kansas City and 55 degrees in Chicago.

Those dreaming of a white Christmas are out of luck unless they live in some of the higher elevations out West.

“Unfortunately, not waking up to a white Christmas,” Klotz said, adding that some are “waking up to some really warm temperatures.”

While the national weather picture looks good, dense fog has grounded all flights at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports. More than 200 flights have been delayed at the two airports.

Aside from that, things look pretty good right now for the record 115.6 million Americans that AAA says will be traveling over the holiday season.

“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Paula Twidale, vice president at AAA Travel. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”