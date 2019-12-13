Christmas travel outlook: Which airports expect most delays, cancellations

You’ll be home for Christmas, but what will it take for you to get there?

According to AAA, a record-high 115.6 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. Air travel specifically will see the largest increase in Americans traveling, expecting 6.97 million to hit the skies.

Certain airports and flight routes are expecting the worst delays, overbookings and cancelations this year. According to AirHelp, the top five most disrupted airports include Chicago O'Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Los Angeles, Dallas Fortworth and Denver.

The most congested day to travel to these destinations is expected as Dec. 26.

While en route, travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco and back will expect the most disruptions. Other routes to be wary of while traveling include San Francisco to Seattle, Los Angeles to Seattle and Chicago O'Hare to New York's Laguardia.

AirHelp concluded the best time of day to fly is between 6 and 11:59 a.m. And the most congested time, according to AAA, is between 4 and 6 p.m.

