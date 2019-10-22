Chrissy Teigen: Suing Twitterati over phony claims of Epstein link would just make it worse

Model and author Chrissy Teigen says taking legal action against social media provocateurs who falsely link her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would only worsen the situation.

Her comments appear to backtrack on the previous threats she and husband John Legend made to sue "Pizzagate" conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin, the one-time gossip columnist who backed a discredited conspiracy that a child sex-trafficking ring including prominent Democrats was operating out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria. The claim made headlines when it prompted a gunman's attack on the eatery in 2016.

"u know what is not great?" Teigen asked in a Twitter post. "I still have to read on social media many times a day that John and I are pedophiles and look at photoshopped/miscaptioned photos of us on 'Epstein Island' and I just have to deal with it because 'people are crazy these days.'"

Epstein, the financier whose acquaintances included President Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew, took his own life in a New York jail cell this year after being hit with federal sex-trafficking charges. He previously served time in Florida for two counts of soliciting prostitution,

Teigen said the social media furor has kept her from real-life activities like going to the grocery store and the park alone.

"if I take legal action, it gets worse because then, to them, it's true and I'm trying to 'silence' them," she wrote.

Teigen said letting social media users get away with the false claims "makes me ill inside."

