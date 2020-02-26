Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Chipotle adding spicy queso as stock continues hot run

The dip has 13 'real' ingredients, Chipotle said

By FOXBusiness
close
A ‘Cavuto’ panel, including The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman and Simpler Trading director of operations Danielle Shay, discuss Chipotle’s move to install more drive-thrus. video

Chipotle plans to dramatically expand its drive-thrus

A ‘Cavuto’ panel, including The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman and Simpler Trading director of operations Danielle Shay, discuss Chipotle’s move to install more drive-thrus.

Chipotle is replacing its queso with a newer, spicier option.

Continue Reading Below

The restaurant chain announced Wednesday that Queso Blanco will roll out nationwide Feb. 27 in place of its current queso option.

The dip has 13 “real” ingredients, Chipotle said in a news release, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers “to create a smooth queso with just the right amount of spicy kick.” It has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CMGCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.853.23-2.78-0.32%

The recipe, which was tested in 52 locations in 2019 across Dallas, Detroit and San Diego, is the third new menu item to go through Chipotle’s stage-gate process, where the company tests dishes and listens to feedback before moving toward a national launch.

WENDY’S USING DOORDASH TO BOOST BREAKFAST DELIVERY

Chipotle adding carne asada for a limited time.Video

"Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso,” Chris Brandt, the chain’s chief marketing officer, said in the release. “Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Chipotle’s financials have been on the up, too. In 2018, average restaurant sales were more than $2 million, up from $1.9 million in 2017. Its stock has gone up 5 percent in the last three months of 2020 and is up more than 43 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS