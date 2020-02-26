Chipotle adding spicy queso as stock continues hot run

Chipotle is replacing its queso with a newer, spicier option.

Continue Reading Below

The restaurant chain announced Wednesday that Queso Blanco will roll out nationwide Feb. 27 in place of its current queso option.

The dip has 13 “real” ingredients, Chipotle said in a news release, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers “to create a smooth queso with just the right amount of spicy kick.” It has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 853.23 -2.78 -0.32%

The recipe, which was tested in 52 locations in 2019 across Dallas, Detroit and San Diego, is the third new menu item to go through Chipotle’s stage-gate process, where the company tests dishes and listens to feedback before moving toward a national launch.

WENDY’S USING DOORDASH TO BOOST BREAKFAST DELIVERY

"Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso,” Chris Brandt, the chain’s chief marketing officer, said in the release. “Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Chipotle’s financials have been on the up, too. In 2018, average restaurant sales were more than $2 million, up from $1.9 million in 2017. Its stock has gone up 5 percent in the last three months of 2020 and is up more than 43 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS