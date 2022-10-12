Chinese company's 'flying car' lifts off for first time in Dubai

A "flying car" made by China's Xpeng Aeroht made its first public flight in Dubia on Tuesday.

The Xpeng X2, made by Xpeng Aeroht, lifted off from Skydive Dubai on Tuesday, the opening day of the Gitex Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The car completed a specific operations risk assessment and achieved a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) ahead of the flight.

"XPENG X2's public display in Dubai represents a significant milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars. Dubai is a world-renowned 'City of Innovation', which is the reason we decided to hold the X2 first public flight event here," Xpeng President Brian Gu said in a statement. "Today's flight is a major step in XPENG's exploration of future mobility."

The fifth-generation flying car has a "teardrop-shaped design and sci-fi appearance," including a complete carbon fiber structure.

The two-seater does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight and Xpeng said it was a "step forward in the pursuit of urban green transportation."

It is equipped with two driving modes, manual and autonomous.

The flying car was exhibited at the show on the first day of the event.

The Dubai International Chamber of Commerce provided strategic consulting to Xpeng Aeroht.

Xpeng Aeroht will announce further updates on the sixth-generation of electric flying car on Oct. 24.