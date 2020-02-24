Expand / Collapse search
China's coronavirus surges in unexpected places as 79,000 infected globally

Here are the latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Monday in Beijing.

Associated Press
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci says the fate of what happens to countries that have coronavirus depends on whether or not the contagious disease can be contained. video

Travel restrictions to China worked for US: Dr. Anthony Fauci

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 79 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

— South Korea: 833 cases, 7 deaths

— Italy: 219 cases, 5 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases

— Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 35 cases

— Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

— United Kingdom: 13

— Canada: 10

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Kuwait: 3 cases

— India: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Israel: 2

— Oman: 2

— Bahrain: 1

— Lebanon: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Afghanistan: 1