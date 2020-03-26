Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

China fighting coronavirus with temporary travel ban

Officials said even foreign citizens with residence permits will be barred

Associated Press
close
Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Michael Pillsbury argues China has implemented a misinformation campaign about coronavirus. video

China misinformation on coronavirus goes beyond spreading rumors: Michael Pillsbury

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Michael Pillsbury argues China has implemented a misinformation campaign about coronavirus.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

China says it is temporarily barring most foreigners from entering the country as it seeks to curb the number of imported coronavirus cases.

The foreign ministry announced late Thursday that even foreign citizens with residence permits will be prevented from entering starting on Saturday. All visa-free transit policies will also be temporarily suspended.

SMALLER CITIES PREPARE FOR CORONAVIRUS ONSLAUGHT

It said diplomatic workers will be exempt, and foreign citizens coming to China for “necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs” can still apply for visas.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS THESE CEOS TO GIVE UP THEIR SALARIES

President Trump says he's heard for years the World Health Organization is biased toward China.Video

The ministry said in a statement that: “The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The coronavirus outbreak originated in China. But as its number of domestic virus cases has dwindled, the country has had to contend with infections brought by people who have recently arrived from overseas. Such infections have accounted for the majority of China’s new cases for more than a week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS