Children's lounge pants recalled over potential burn risk

A brand of children's lounge pants is being recalled due to the potential risk of burn injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in the Jan. 26 recall notice that the Properly Tied pants did not meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear.

The pants, made of 100% cotton, were advertised as "LD Aspen Loungepant." They were available in sizes 2T through YXL and sold in blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain and forest print patterns.

About 1,960 pants are impacted by the recall, and no injuries have been reported to date.

The pants were sold at Sweet Threads, Britches and Bows, May May’s, The Carousel, Bundle of Joy, Dragonflies, Tugboat and the Bird, Lora Belle Baby, Peach Tree Kids, Hannah B's and children’s product stores nationwide and online at www.properlytied.com.

The recalled products sold from July 2020 through August 2022 for between $19 and $38.

The commission advised consumers to immediately take the sleepwear away from children, stop using them and contact Properly Tied for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer to return the lounge pants for a full refund.

Properly Tied is contacting all known purchasers.