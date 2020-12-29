Chick-fil-A entering Puerto Rico market with 2 locations by 2022

Soon you’ll be able to get Chick-fil-A in Puerto Rico.

The fast-food chain announced last week that it is planning to open two locations in the U.S. territory in the next two years.

According to the announcement, the first location is expected to be in the metropolitan area of Bayamón and employ about 75 people.

Chick-fil-A plans to build between 10-15 locations in Puerto Rico in the next five years, with each location bringing between 75 and 100 part- and full-time jobs.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Puerto Rico,” Ryan Holmes, Chick-fil-A’s director of operations, said in a statement. “Puerto Rico is known for its culture, history, and sense of community.”

“This mirrors the Chick-fil-A commitment to investing in people and communities, and we are excited about the opportunity to grow in Puerto Rico with people who have a passion for service and hospitality,” Holmes added.

Chick-fil-A said it is also looking for potential franchise owners/operators “who are passionate about the work of serving great food and providing exceptional hospitality in a fast-paced environment,” according to the announcement.

"The business is built on local owners who truly care about their restaurant and the community where it’s located, because Chick-fil-A wants each owner to truly feel that their own success and their community’s success are intertwined," Holmes said.

Though the new restaurants will be the first Chick-fil-A locations in Puerto Rico, the chain already has more than 2,600 locations. Those restaurants are located in 47 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.