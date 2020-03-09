Chick-fil-A founder's daughter reveals company's 'unseen hero'

The heart and soul of Chick-fil-A is the subject of a new book, but the company's founder S. Truett Cathy isn't at the center of it. His wife is.

Trudy Cathy White, the daughter of Chick-fil-A's founder and author of "A Quiet Strength: The Life and Legacy of Jeannette M. Cathy" told FOX Business Monday that she wanted to shed some light on her mother, who she claims was the family's "unseen hero."

"A lot of people know my dad Truett Cathy as the founder of Chick-fil-A, but very few people have heard my mom's story," Trudy Cathy White told Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria." "She was a remarkable lady. She really significantly impacted my dad's life, our family's life and the business."

White says she wanted to help those to better understand that "behind everything is always something that is unseen."

The memoir gives readers a behind-the-scenes look of the Cathy family by detailing Jeannette Cathy's life from growing up in the Great Depression to helping create one of the fastest-growing fast-food chains in the country.

In 1967, S. Truett Cathy founded and opened his first Chick-fil-A Inc. restaurant in Atlanta. Eventually, the chain's boneless chicken sandwich he is credited with inventing propelled Chick-fil-A's expansion to more than 1,800 outlets in 39 states and the nation's capital.

"Jeannette can do and has done anything and everything. All I ever did was put a piece of chicken between a buttered bun!" S. Truett Cathy often said, according to the book’s description on Amazon.

The book, among the top new releases on Amazon, discussed how the family built an empire based on biblical principles.

When asked Monday what drives Chick-fil-A's success, White told Bartiromo, "We have always tried to honor God through our business. We feel like biblical principals are what guides us in our business practices every day, and so that is where we really claim our success."

Aside from this, White says the company's success can also be attributed to its staff.

"We have people that enjoy serving others. We are so appreciative of our local operators and our team members that genuinely say 'it is my pleasure to serve you,'" White added.

Trudy Cathy White currently serves as a brand ambassador. The book, which was first released for pre-orders last week, will officially available for order Tuesday.

