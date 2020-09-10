Chick-fil-A adds brownies, coffee drinks to its menu

Chick-fil-A’s about to get some new treats on the menu.

The popular fast food chain announced Thursday that it would be adding chocolate fudge brownies, a mocha cream cold brew and a new hot coffee blend from THRIVE Farmers to its menu just in time for fall.

The new items will be available starting on Monday, Sept. 14, according to the announcement.

The brownie and the new coffee blend will be available year-round, but the mocha cream cold brew will only be offered for a limited time, according to Delish.

Chick-fil-A’s newest dessert, the chocolate fudge brownie, will be baked with semi-sweet chocolate and fudge chunks. Fans will be able to buy individually wrapped brownies or a full catering tray.

As for a sweet option for morning, the chain is rolling out a new chocolatey coffee option.

The mocha cream cold brew is made up of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup. The drink was tested in Colorado and Wyoming before it was added to the menu for a limited time.

For hot coffee, Chick-fil-A is adding new blends from THRIVE Farmers -- a farmer-direct company -- that will be available in regular and decaf, the announcement said.

